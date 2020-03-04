619 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,738,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.