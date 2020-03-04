625 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

