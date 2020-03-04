656 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

