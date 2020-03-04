6,583 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 736.35 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

