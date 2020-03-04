6,929 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 245.3% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

NYSE UNP opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

