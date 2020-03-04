7,381 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $185.73 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $377.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.