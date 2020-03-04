766 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,341.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,460.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $954.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,421,973 shares of company stock worth $346,879,690. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.