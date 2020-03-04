900 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,555,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,486,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 62,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE:MPC opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

