9,024 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $171.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

