9,174 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

