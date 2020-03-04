9,184 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

