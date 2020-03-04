Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Aaron’s worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

