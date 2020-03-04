ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABB. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ABB stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. ABB has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $7,803,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

