Adam L. Miller Sells 13,456 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,058.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSOD opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.