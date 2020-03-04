Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 184.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

