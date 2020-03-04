Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Holdings Raised by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 688.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,583 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.37% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

Several analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

