Aimmune Therapeutics’ (AIMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

