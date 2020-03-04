Alastair Provan Acquires 100,000 Shares of Bell Financial Group Ltd (ASX:BFG) Stock

Bell Financial Group Ltd (ASX:BFG) insider Alastair Provan acquired 100,000 shares of Bell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$113,000.00 ($80,141.84).

Bell Financial Group stock opened at A$1.14 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.11. Bell Financial Group Ltd has a one year low of A$0.73 ($0.52) and a one year high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $364.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Bell Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Bell Financial Group Company Profile

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

