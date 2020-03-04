Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,650.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,337.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,319.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $952.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

