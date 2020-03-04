Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS opened at $25.82 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

