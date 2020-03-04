Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

