Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

