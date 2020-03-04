American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,886,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,143 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 5.6% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 0.45% of American International Group worth $199,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,769,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,704,000 after buying an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

