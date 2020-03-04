American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lifted by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 551,048 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in American International Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 997,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 543,235 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,993,000 after acquiring an additional 451,538 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,637,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

