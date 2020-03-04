Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CRM opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

