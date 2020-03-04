Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.54). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

