Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Price Target at $26.25

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

