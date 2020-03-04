Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Rob Ward Sells 48,442 Shares

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,807.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rob Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $5,670,011.01.

Shares of PLAN opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. FBN Securities decreased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Anaplan by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 76,963 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

