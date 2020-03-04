Andrew Harrison Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) insider Andrew Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.29 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,920.00 ($44,624.11).

BAP opened at A$5.56 ($3.94) on Wednesday. Bapcor Ltd has a 1-year low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of A$7.53 ($5.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$6.68.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Bapcor’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 17th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

