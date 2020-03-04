Andrew P. Kuritzkes Sells 11,861 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew P. Kuritzkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

