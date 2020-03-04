Anthony(Tony) Burgess Buys 150,000 Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) insider Anthony(Tony) Burgess purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.98 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$747,000.00 ($529,787.23).

Shares of Diversified United Investment stock opened at A$4.64 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.35 million and a PE ratio of 25.49. Diversified United Investment Limited has a twelve month low of A$4.02 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.42%.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.