Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

