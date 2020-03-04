Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stake Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

