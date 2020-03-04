Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.48). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $16.66 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

