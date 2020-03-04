Arik W. Ruchim Acquires 26,303 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 26,303 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $662,572.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,758,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.