Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

