AutoZone’s (AZO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,175.00 price target on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,258.07.

AZO stock opened at $1,024.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,083.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,128.30. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $916.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 66.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $313,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

