Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

