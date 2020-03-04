B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 90,060 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 90,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $779,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 29,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $262,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 30,638 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $282,175.98.

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $117,284.94.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $659.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.76. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

