Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,479,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,581 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.5% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $87,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after buying an additional 2,869,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

Shares of BAC opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.