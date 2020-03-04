Barclays Boosts Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,861.67 ($24.49).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,919 ($25.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,089.19 ($27.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,897.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,964.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

