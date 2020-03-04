Barry J. Regan Sells 15,486 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,516,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,933,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $123,460,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,292,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

