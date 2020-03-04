Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $37,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.75. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

