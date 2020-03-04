Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.06 ($122.16).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of BEI opened at €98.78 ($114.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €104.10 and a 200-day moving average of €106.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.