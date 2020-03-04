Bernard G. Rethore Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MWA opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

