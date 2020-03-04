BidaskClub Downgrades Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to Buy

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Wendys by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.