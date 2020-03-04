Brendon Gale Buys 33,831 Shares of Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities (ASX:HMC) Stock

Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities (ASX:HMC) insider Brendon Gale bought 33,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.87 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$130,925.97 ($92,855.30).

Shares of Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities stock opened at A$3.90 ($2.77) on Wednesday.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities

Home Consortium Limited owns, develops, and operates real estate properties in Australia. Its property portfolio consists of 30 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Double Bay, Australia.

