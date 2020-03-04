Brian K. Miller Sells 5,750 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.05, for a total value of $1,869,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,121,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $323.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,581,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,152,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

