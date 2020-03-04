Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

FMNB stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

In other news, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,184.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $192,327 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.