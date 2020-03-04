Bruce Loveday Acquires 50,000 Shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Bruce Loveday bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$74,250.00 ($52,659.57).

TGF stock opened at A$1.42 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.94. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.40 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of A$2.47 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 million and a PE ratio of -21.85.

About Tribeca Global Natural Resources

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

